FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
National Australia Bank 3rd-qtr cash profit climbs 5 pct
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 10, 2017 / 10:51 PM / 2 days ago

National Australia Bank 3rd-qtr cash profit climbs 5 pct

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank on Friday said its third-quarter cash profit rose 5 percent, helped by growth in its lending arm as well as a fall in bad debt expenses.

NAB's unaudited cash profit was A$1.7 billion ($1.34 billion) in the three months to June 30, according to a trading update, compared with A$1.6 billion a year ago. Bad and doubtful debt charges fell 12 percent to A$173 million. ($1 = 1.2718 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Barrett and G Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.