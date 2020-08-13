Company News
August 13, 2020 / 10:16 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australia's NAB Q3 cash profit falls 6% as bad debt charges surge

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd on Friday reported a 6.1% drop in third-quarter cash profit as it set aside more money to cover potential loan defaults brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

The country’s third-biggest lender said cash profit came in at A$1.55 billion ($1.11 billion) for the quarter ended June 30, down from A$1.65 billion as reported last year, but above a Citi estimate of A$1.26 billion. ($1 = 1.3992 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
