National Australia Bank Q3 profit slips 3 pct on higher credit impairment cost

Aug 14 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank on Tuesday reported a 3 percent fall in third-quarter cash profit on higher investment spending and credit impairment charges.

Australia’s No. 4 lender by market value posted cash earnings of A$1.65 billion ($1.20 billion) for the three months ended June 30, compared with A$1.7 billion last year. The cash profit figure excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items.

Australia’s top banks are facing higher costs and tougher regulation after a series of governance scandals triggered a quasi-judicial inquiry into the financial sector which has uncovered widespread misconduct. ($1 = 1.3753 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and James Dalgleish)