FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 13, 2018 / 10:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

National Australia Bank Q3 profit slips 3 pct on higher credit impairment cost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank on Tuesday reported a 3 percent fall in third-quarter cash profit on higher investment spending and credit impairment charges.

Australia’s No. 4 lender by market value posted cash earnings of A$1.65 billion ($1.20 billion) for the three months ended June 30, compared with A$1.7 billion last year. The cash profit figure excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items.

Australia’s top banks are facing higher costs and tougher regulation after a series of governance scandals triggered a quasi-judicial inquiry into the financial sector which has uncovered widespread misconduct. ($1 = 1.3753 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.