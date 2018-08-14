UPDATE 2-Australia's NAB logs lower Q3 profit, warns of more provisions

* NAB Q3 cash profit falls 3 pct

* Credit impairment costs rose 9 pct, expenses up 2 pct

* In wake of banking inquiry, NAB warns of more provisions (Recast and writes through)

By Paulina Duran

SYDNEY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank booked a fall in third-quarter profit on a jump in impairment charges and warned of higher costs to come, as it grapples with the fallout from a powerful inquiry into misconduct in the country’s financial sector.

The results come after a bruising week for Australia’s No. 4 lender at the country’s Royal Commission during which the inquiry heard that the bank charged clients for services not rendered, and played down the issue to the corporate regulator to avoid adverse publicity.

The Melbourne-based bank said unaudited cash earnings fell 3 percent to A$1.65 billion ($1.2 billion) for the three months ended June 30.

The figure, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, was marginally better than an estimate of A$1.6 billion result predicted by Morgan Stanley analysts, helping lift NAB’s shares nearly 2 percent.

“As we make progress towards resolving several previously disclosed regulatory compliance investigations, we expect to recognise additional provisions in the 2H18 result,” Chief Executive Andrew Thorburn said in a statement.

Credit impairment charges rose 9 percent from a year earlier while expenses rose 2 percent, partly due to higher compliance costs.

“The danger is when full-year earnings come out in October, expenses could be a lot higher when you add the Royal Commission on top of the underlying expense growth,” said Hugh Dive, chief investment officer at Atlas Funds Management.

“That’s the concern today.”

The bank also reported revenue growth halved to 1 percent from the same quarter a year earlier, while the bank’s net interest margin shrunk due to a higher cost of borrowing money and strong competition between home lenders.

Documents submitted to the Royal Commission show the corporate regulator is investigating whether to impose criminal penalties over NAB’s charging of customers for financial advice they did not receive.

Thorburn has said he doesn’t believe NAB is guilty of “criminal acts” and has apologised for failing “to serve our customers with honour”.

Last week, the country’s biggest lender, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, posted a drop in annual profits, the first in almost a decade.

Both CBA and NAB said they experienced intense competition, with CBA forecasting home loan growth would fall to 4 percent, down from a four-year low of 5.6 percent in June.

NAB’s common equity tier-1 ratio fell to 9.7 percent at June 30, from 10.21 percent on March 31, driven by loan growth and dividend payouts. The bank said it expected to boost its capital level to the 10.5 percent required by the regulator’s January 2020 deadline.

By contrast, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Tuesday impaired assets fell 36 percent in the third quarter due to stricter credit controls.