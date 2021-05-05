UPDATE 2-National Australia Bank doubles dividend, shakes off COVID profit hit

* Sets interim dividend of 60 cents/share

* H1 cash profit soars nearly 95%

* Impaired loans spike as home loan deferrals end (Adds details on results, CEO comment, rivals’ results)

May 6 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd on Thursday beat estimates for first-half cash profit and doubled its dividend, as a rapid economic recovery enabled the country’s third-biggest lender to release funds set aside to cover potential COVID-19 losses.

NAB became the latest “Big Four” lender to benefit from Australia’s success in controlling the outbreak and stimulus measures that have spurred a rebound and allowed banks to ease loan loss provisions made at the start of the health crisis.

Peers Westpac and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group earlier this week reported a surge in first-half earnings and payouts.

“The rebound in the Australian and New Zealand economies from COVID-19 has been better than expected. This, along with the vaccine rollout and continued strong health outcomes, make us optimistic about the outlook,” Chief Executive Ross McEwan said.

The lender declared an interim dividend of 60 Australian cents per share, compared with 30 cents per share last year.

NAB’s cash profit rose about 95% to A$3.34 billion ($2.59 billion) for the half year, beating an estimate of A$3.05 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

It wrote back credit impairment of A$128 million for the half, compared with bad debt charges of A$1.16 billion last year.

The release of provisions helped the bank offset a 10.3% drop in earnings from its business and private banking unit due to low interest rates and higher expenses.

As COVID-19 loan loss provisions become redundant and are added back to profits this year and next, bank profit forecasts could be upgraded by up to a further 30%, analysts have said.

NAB added that it had seen a spike in impaired loans during the half as deferral of home loans for customers wound down. ($1 = 1.2908 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Sam Holmes)