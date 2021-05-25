National Australia Bank says 3,200 employees affected by underpayment for part time work

May 26 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd on Wednesday said issues related to underpayment of staff for part time work had impacted 3,200 current and former employees.

The country's third-largest bank also noted a local media report here that said the Finance Sector Union was looking to lodge Federal Court proceedings against the bank for alleged underpayment of staff. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)