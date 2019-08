Aug 19 2019 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Nabriva Therapeutics Plc’s antibiotic Xenleta for treating patients with community-acquired pneumonia.

The drug, also called lefamulin, works by interfering with the ability of bacteria to replicate and has been approved in both injectable and oral forms. (bit.ly/2ZhWqrH) (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)