May 21 (Reuters) - Nabriva Therapeutics Plc said on Monday its drug to treat adults suffering from a type of pneumonia met the main goal of a late-stage study.

The company plans to submit a marketing application for the drug, lefamulin, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the fourth quarter of the year. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)