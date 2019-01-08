Nasdaq can proceed with patent lawsuit against IEX - ruling

Nasdaq Inc can proceed with a lawsuit accusing rival exchange operator IEX Group of patent infringement, a federal judge in New Jersey ruled on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti said IEX will have to face claims for direct and willful patent infringement for allegedly using Nasdaq’s technologies to open its own electronic trading platform in 2013, but he dismissed claims that IEX also induced users to infringe Nasdaq’s patents.

