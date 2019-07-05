Ukraine's Naftogaz may issue Eurobonds next week

KIEV, July 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state-owned Naftogaz is ready to go to the capital markets with its new Eurobonds next week, Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported on Friday, quoting the head of the oil and gas company, Andriy Kobolev.

“We have everything ready to tap the market next week,” said Kobolev.

He did not give details.

Naftogaz will follow Ukraine’s state-owned railways company, Ukrzaliznytsya, which borrowed $500 million via a five-year Eurobonds placement this week.