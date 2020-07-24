Naked Wines posts stellar June sales on solid online orders

July 24 (Reuters) - Online wine seller Naked Wines said on Friday its sales surged 67% in June compared with last year as orders continued to rise even after the easing of Britain’s coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The London-listed company, which has seen stellar growth in sales as British households ordered wine online during the lockdown, said first-quarter sales are now up 77%.

The wine seller said Chairman John Walden will leave the company next month and will be temporarily replaced by insider Ian Harding.