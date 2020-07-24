Naked Wines posts stellar June sales on solid online orders

July 24 (Reuters) - Online wine seller Naked Wines said on Friday its sales surged 67% in June compared with last year as orders continued to rise even after the easing of Britain’s coronavirus-induced lockdown.
The London-listed company, which has seen stellar growth in sales as British households ordered wine online during the lockdown, said first-quarter sales are now up 77%.
The wine seller said Chairman John Walden will leave the company next month and will be temporarily replaced by insider Ian Harding.
Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips