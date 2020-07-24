UPDATE 1-Naked Wines posts stellar June sales as online orders surge

(Adds details on outgoing chairman, co comment and background)

July 24 (Reuters) - Online wine seller Naked Wines said on Friday its sales surged 67% in June compared with last year as orders continued to rise even after the easing of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown in Britain.

The company also announced the departure of Chairman John Walden, who has led the group through the sale of the Majestic Wine business to rebrand into a purely online retailer. Walden will be succeeded by non-executive director Ian Harding.

Naked Wines, which has seen stellar growth in sales as British households ordered wine online during the lockdown, said first-quarter sales are now up 77%, although persisting market uncertainty means it could not provide forecasts for the year.

“The Board continues to believe that Naked is ideally positioned to be a long-term winner from the inflection in consumer demand for online wine as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said in a trading statement.

The company had to temporarily stop taking new orders in May after an unprecedented jump in sales.