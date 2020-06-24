Naked Wines' revenue surges on upbeat online orders during lockdown

June 24 (Reuters) - Online wine subscription company Naked Wines said on Wednesday revenue soared 81% during the first two months of fiscal year 2021, with people ordering more wine for delivery during the coronavirus-led lockdown.

Naked Wines said profit after tax for fiscal year 2020 ended March 30 came in at 8.2 million pounds ($10.26 million), versus a loss of 9.4 million pounds a year earlier, while revenue climbed 13.7% to 202.9 million pounds.

Separately, the company, best known as the online business developed by Majestic Wine before the chain was sold last year, said its current finance chief James Crawford will leave the position to be appointed as the managing director of its UK business. ($1 = 0.7994 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)