FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai developer Nakheel's Q3 profit up 42 pct
Sections
Featured
As China unveils new leadership, no successor to Xi
China Party Congress 2017
As China unveils new leadership, no successor to Xi
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Deals
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
Future of Money
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2017 / 9:50 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dubai developer Nakheel's Q3 profit up 42 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Dubai developer Nakheel reported a 42.4 percent increase in third quarter net profit on Wednesday, Reuters calculations showed.

The developer behind Dubai’s palm-shaped islands made a 1.36 billion dirham ($370.28 million) profit in the July-September period, up from 955 million dirhams, Reuters calculated based on a nine-month earnings statement.

It made 4 billion dirham profit for the nine months to September 30, up 2.3 percent, the state-owned developer said.

Nakheel did not report its revenue. It said it has over 23,200 residential units under construction across Dubai.

Chairman Ali Rashid Lootah told Reuters in July the company would report a rise in 2017 profit from the 4.96 billion dirhams it made in 2016.

$1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.