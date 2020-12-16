Law firms kept up offers to summer associates as pandemic roiled market for new hires

Law firms that hosted summer associate programs haven’t skimped on job offers in the pandemic, and they’ve seen increased acceptance rates this year, according to a new report by the National Association for Law Placement.

The report, released Wednesday, said that offer rates coming out of summer 2020 programs reached nearly 97%, a slight decrease from last year’s aggregate rate of 98%. The overall acceptance rate on these offers hit a record high of 87.8%, up slightly from 87.5% in 2018 and 2019.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/388HPBn