WINDHOEK, April 21 (Reuters) - Namibia’s President Hage Geingob on Tuesday appointed a former Old Mutual executive, Johannes Gawaxab, as the new governor of the Bank of Namibia, effective June 1.

Gawaxab, a former Old Mutual Africa managing director, replaces Iipumbu Shiimi who was recently appointed finance minister. (Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa; writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Pravin Char)