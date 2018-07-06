FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018 / 11:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Namibia to climb out of recession this year - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINDHOEK, July 6 (Reuters) - Namibia’s economy will grow by 0.6 percent in 2018 and by more than double that in 2019, the central bank said on Friday, following a recession in the southern African nation last year.

The Bank of Namibia said gross domestic product (GDP) would be supported by a recovery across most sectors and particularly in manufacturing and mining, while slower growth in neighbouring South Africa was one of the risks to the outlook. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Joe Brock)

