Norway police to investigate bank DNB over Iceland-Namibia payments

OSLO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian police are investigating DNB, the country’s largest bank, to establish whether any laws were broken in its handling of payments from an Icelandic fisheries firm to Namibia, police said in a statement on Thursday.

In a separate statement, DNB said the investigation meant it had the opportunity to share with police everything it knows about the case. The bank said last week that it was investigating media reports of alleged improper payments by Icelandic company Samherji to Namibian officials. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis Editing by Nick Tattersall)