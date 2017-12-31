FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 31, 2017 / 9:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Namibia's foreign reserves hit five-month low in Nov -central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINDHOEK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Namibia’s stock of foreign reserves declined at the end of November to a five-month low of 28.5 billion Namibian dollars ($2.31 billion), according to central bank monetary and banking statistics seen by Reuters on Sunday.

The level of international reserves declined from 31.6 billion Namibian dollars ($2.56 billion) at the end of October, mainly due to exchange rate fluctuations and net commercial banks purchases of foreign currency, the Bank of Namibia said.

$1 = 12.3574 Namibian dollars Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

