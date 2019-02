DUBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emaar Malls said on Monday it had bought the 49 percent of e-commerce fashion website Namshi it did not own from Global Fashion Group (GFG) for 475.5 million dirhams ($129.5 million).

Emaar Malls, the retail arm of Emaar Properties, bought a 51 percent stake in Namshi from GFG for $151 million in 2017.