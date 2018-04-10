FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 4:56 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

L'Oreal picked as preferred bidder for stake in S.Korea's Nanda - Korea Economic Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 10 (Reuters) - French cosmetics group L’Oreal has been picked as the preferred bidder to buy a 70 percent stake in Nanda, a South Korean operator of online fashion and cosmetics bands, in a deal estimated at about 400 billion won ($375 million), Korea Economic Daily said on Tuesday, citing investment banking sources.

The proposed acquisition is aimed at beefing up L’Oreal’s presence in China’s cosmetics market, the report said.

Nanda officials were not immediately available for comments. ($1 = 1,066.0000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

