Technology

Nanofilm Technologies shares climb 8% in Singapore debut

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Nanofilm Technologies International Ltd stock traded 8% above its initial public offering (IPO) price in its debut on Friday, after the IPO raised up to S$510 million ($375 million) in Singapore’s biggest listing in at least six years.

The stock rose to S$2.80 from its IPO price of S$2.59 in an issue that saw the bookbuild segment for institutional and other investors subscribed by about 23 times. ($1 = 1.3597 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

