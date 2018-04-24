CCI's Singapore-based executive director of light ends leaving

SINGAPORE, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. commodities trader Castleton Commodities International’s Singapore-based executive director of light end products will leave in April and it is unclear what Castleton’s plans are for naphtha and other light products, industry sources said on Tuesday.

Bruno Nakata, a veteran trader who was formerly head of naphtha in Asia for Trafigura and general manager of Marubeni, could not be reached for comment.

Castleton (CCI), which started trading naphtha in Singapore in 2014 and acquired Morgan Stanley’s physical oil business in 2015, did not reply to an email Reuters sent last week.

Nakata began his naphtha career with Marubeni in Japan and was there for 18 years before moving to Singapore to join Trafigura in 2012, according to his Linkedin profile.

He was with Morgan Stanley before CCI took over.

CCI used to have traders across the barrel, including fuel oil and middle distillates, but industry sources said these traders left between 2016 and early 2018.

CCI, previously known as Louis Dreyfus Highbridge Energy, still has two traders in Singapore handling crude oil and shipping.