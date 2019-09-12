Japan's Keiyo Ethylene naphtha cracker output affected by typhoon

JAPAN/SINGAPORE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s Keiyo Ethylene Co has adjusted the throughout at its naphtha cracker due to a typhoon, a spokesman from co-owner Maruzen Petrochemical Co said on Thursday.

Keiyo Ethylene, which is 45% owned by Sumitomo Chemical Co and 55% owned by Maruzen Petrochemical (a subsidiary of Cosmo Energy Holdings), operates a 768,000 tonnes per year (tpy) cracker in Chiba.

The exact throughput at the cracker was not disclosed.

Eastern Japan has experienced a strong typhoon this week, with power, flights and transportation affected and buildings damaged.

Earlier in the week, Cosmo Oil shut two crude units at its China refinery. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi in TOKYO and Seng Li Peng in SINGAPORE; Editing by Mark Potter)