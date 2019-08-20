UPDATE 1-Napier Port debuts at 12% premium as investors welcome rare NZX listing

* Stock hits boards at NZ$2.91 vs NZ$2.60 IPO price

By Aditya Soni

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Napier Port Holdings, the operator of New Zealand’s fourth-largest port by container volume, debuted at a 12% premium to its offer price on Tuesday.

The company, whose port is located on the south coast of New Zealand’s North Island, hit the boards at NZ$2.91, giving it a market cap of NZ$582 million. The stock was trading at NZ$2.95 by 2351 GMT, compared with an offer price of NZ$2.60 a share.

Napier Port raised NZ$234 million earlier this month, after pricing its offering at the top end of a NZ$2.27 to NZ$2.60 range in an over-subscribed bookbuild.

It plans to use the proceeds from the listing to reduce debt and fund the construction of a new wharf to increase the Napier facility’s capacity.

Napier Port is the second company to list in New Zealand this year, following the smaller float of cannabis firm Cannasouth in June, which had ended a two-year IPO drought on the NZX.

The dearth of new floats has attracted shareholder criticism, forcing the bourse to take remedial action, including a partnership with Nasdaq Inc in 2018 to attract overseas investors.