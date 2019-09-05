Westlaw News
September 5, 2019 / 9:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Nasdaq taps veteran in-house counsel for top legal role

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

By Caroline Spiezio Nasdaq, Inc. tapped a new top lawyer Thursday following the promotion of its chief legal officer to a vice chairman role.

Veteran Nasdaq in-house counsel John Zecca will take the reins of the legal department as chief legal officer and executive vice president on Oct. 1 while current CLO Ed Knight becomes vice chairman, according to a statement on Thursday from the New York-based financial services corporation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2m3jTLp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
