Nasdaq taps veteran in-house counsel for top legal role

By Caroline Spiezio Nasdaq, Inc. tapped a new top lawyer Thursday following the promotion of its chief legal officer to a vice chairman role.

Veteran Nasdaq in-house counsel John Zecca will take the reins of the legal department as chief legal officer and executive vice president on Oct. 1 while current CLO Ed Knight becomes vice chairman, according to a statement on Thursday from the New York-based financial services corporation.

