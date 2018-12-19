Nasdaq Dubai to launch futures trading from mid-January

ABU DHABI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Dubai will launch futures trading on the MSCI United Arab Emirates equity index from mid-January, providing investors a new avenue to gain exposure to companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The benchmark index currently comprises 11 UAE companies including some of the largest ones. It will encourage further participation from investors including regional and international funds seeking to increase their exposure to the UAE’s investment landscape, Hamed Ali, chief executive of Nasdaq Dubai said in a statement.

Nasdaq Dubai’s derivates market opened in 2016 and currently comprises stock futures on 17 top UAE listed companies as well as futures on Dubai Financial Market’s DFMGI share index and the ADI index of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Nasdaq Dubai also plans to launch single stock futures on cmpanies listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), the statement said. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Saeed Azhar)