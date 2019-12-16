Nasdaq halts trading on certain ETF options

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Options on certain exchange traded funds, including the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, will not trade on Nasdaq’s exchanges on Monday due to late notification of capital gains distributions, Nasdaq said in a system status message on Monday.

The iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, were the other issues on which options were not available for trading on Monday, Nasdaq said.

Trading in the adjusted contracts for these ETFs will resume on Tuesday, Nasdaq said. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)