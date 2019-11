OSLO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Trading on Nasdaq’s seven Nordic and Baltic stock markets will open as scheduled on Monday, following outages on Friday that disrupted the buying and selling of shares for much of the day, the company said in a statement.

Markets in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania all faced disruptions on Friday. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)