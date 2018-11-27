N.J. federal judge disqualifies law firm in Nasdaq patent case

A magistrate judge was right to disqualify intellectual property law firm Fish & Richardson from helping to defend options exchange owner Miami International Holdings in a patent and trade secrets lawsuit by Nasdaq, a federal judge in Trenton ruled.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti said Fish had a conflict of interest because it previously represented Nasdaq for more than a decade, helping it obtain some of the patents now in dispute and receiving confidential information likely relevant in the current litigation.

