Company News
July 24, 2019 / 11:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nasdaq quarterly profit rises 7.4%

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. exchange operator Nasdaq Inc reported a 7.4% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by growth in its non-trading businesses including information services.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq rose to $174 million, or $1.04 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $162 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier. [reut.rs/2Z7cJV7 ]

Revenue at the company’s market services unit, its biggest business, fell about 4% to $227 million, while revenue from its information services unit jumped about 11% to $194 million.

Revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose 1.3% to $623 million. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below