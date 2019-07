JOHANNESBURG, July 3 (Reuters) - Naspers has appointed Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa to the newly created role of chief executive officer of South Africa, the media and e-commerce firm said on Wednesday.

Reporting directly to Group CEO Bob van Dijk, Mahanyele-Dabengwa will be based in Johannesburg where she will lead the group’s day-to-day business in the country, Naspers said in a statement. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely)