IT Services & Consulting
July 19, 2019 / 10:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nasper's delayed internet assets float to go ahead in September

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 19 (Reuters) - South African media and e-commerce giant Naspers said on Friday the delayed multi-billion euro listing of its international internet assets, including its over 30% stake in China’s Tencent, will go ahead on September 11.

“It’s a significant step for Naspers and will present a new opportunity for global internet investors,” CEO Bob van Dijk said in a statement, adding he was pleased the listing was on track following the delay. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below