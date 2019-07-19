Nasper's delayed internet assets float to go ahead in September

JOHANNESBURG, July 19 (Reuters) - South African media and e-commerce giant Naspers said on Friday the delayed multi-billion euro listing of its international internet assets, including its over 30% stake in China’s Tencent, will go ahead on September 11.

“It’s a significant step for Naspers and will present a new opportunity for global internet investors,” CEO Bob van Dijk said in a statement, adding he was pleased the listing was on track following the delay. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Jason Neely)