S.Africa's Naspers considers Hong Kong, New York listing of some e-commerce units

JOHANNESBURG, July 26 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Naspers is considering listing some of its e-commerce ventures in Hong Kong or New York, its chief executive said on Thursday, part of efforts to narrow the discount between its market value and that of its stake in Tencent.

“We are looking at listing part of our business on other exchanges and Hong Kong is one of our options, U.S. is an option and there are other options as well,” Bob van Dyk told Reuters on the sidelines of BRICS summit. (Reporting by Patricia Aruo Editing by James Macharia)