FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 23, 2018 / 7:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

PayU buys Israeli payment tech firm Zooz for $80 mln -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, July 23 (Reuters) - Online payment company PayU, a subsidiary of Naspers, has agreed to buy Tel Aviv-based payment technology provider Zooz, the Calcalist financial news website reported on Monday, citing Zooz CEO Oren Levy.

The deal is valued at around $80 million, Calcalist said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Officials at Zooz and Naspers could not immediately be reached for comment.

Netherlands-headquartered PayU provides online payment services for customers in Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Zooz connects merchants to multiple banks and by analysing various parameters decides to which bank to route the payment transaction, finding the bank with the lowest fee.

The company raised $40 million in funding, including $24 million in 2016 in a round led by German venture capital firm Target Global Ventures.

Zooz and PayU have been working together for the past year and a half, Calcalist said, adding that Zooz intends to expand its research and development centre and hire 50 additional employees within a year. (Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.