S.Africa's Multichoice plans inaugural dividend of $181 million

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Africa’s biggest pay-TV business Multichoice intends to pay a 2.5 billion rand ($181 million) dividend in 2020 after it has been unbundled from its parent, Naspers, its chief financial officer said on Monday.

“The board intends to declare an inaugural dividend of 2.5 billion rand for our financial year 2020,” Tim Jacobs told Reuters by phone, after Multichoice gained approval to list on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. ($1 = 13.8100 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by Joe Brock)