JOHANNESBURG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - South African media and e-commerce group Naspers has had its plan to spin-off and list Multichoice, Africa’s biggest pay-TV business by subscribers, conditionally approved by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the company said on Monday.

The stock will list on Feb. 27, Naspers said in a stock exchange announcement, with Multichoice’s share capital going to current Naspers shareholders. (Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by Joe Brock)