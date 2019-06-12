Naspers says FY earnings to more than double due to investment gains

JOHANNESBURG, June 12 (Reuters) - South African conglomerate Naspers said on Wednesday that it expects earnings from continuing operations for the year that ended in March to surge by up to 124%, boosted by investment gains reported by China’s Tencent.

Naspers has a stake of just over 30% in Tencent, China’s biggest gaming and social media group.

The South African group said in a statement that it expects headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, to rise by between 121% and 124% for the year that ended March 31, 2019.

Core HEPS from continuing operations, which the board considers an appropriate indicator of operating performance, is expected to rise by between 24% and 26%, it said. It did not give a reason for the rise.

During the financial year that ended in March, Naspers spun out and separately listed its African pay-TV monopoly Multichoice. The results of that business will therefore be presented as results from discontinued operations, it said.

Naspers is due to report full year earnings on June 21.