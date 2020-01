JOHANNESBURG, Jan 22 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Naspers said on Wednesday it sold around 1.5 billion euros ($1.66 billion) worth of shares in Prosus, the Amsterdam-listed subsidiary housing its internet empire.

Naspers announced the sale of 22 million Prosus shares, priced at around 67.5 euros per share, on Tuesday. The sale was completed the same day via an accelerated bookbuild to institutional investors. ($1 = 0.9022 euros) (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)