2 months ago
South Africa's Naspers lifts FY profit, Tencent robust
June 23, 2017 / 1:31 PM / 2 months ago

South Africa's Naspers lifts FY profit, Tencent robust

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 23 (Reuters) - South African e-commerce and pay-TV giant Naspers, reported a 41 percent jump annual profit on Friday as strong results from its Chinese money spinner Tencent offset weak performance from its pay-TV and other e-commerce ventures.

Cape Town-based Naspers, which owns about a third of China's biggest social network and online entertainment firm Tencent , said core headline earnings totalled $1.8 billion, or 406 cents per share, compared with $1.2 billion, or 298 cents per share, a year earlier.

Core headline EPS is Naspers' main profit measure that strips out non-operational and one-off items. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and Tiisetso Motsoeneng, editing by David Evans)

