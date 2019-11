JOHANNESBURG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - South African e-commerce giant Naspers on Friday reported a 48% fall in profit for the six months to Sept. 30 reflecting a drop in gains from its stake in China’s Tencent

Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, fell to 326 cents from a revised 624 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Jason Neely)