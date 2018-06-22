FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 1:23 PM / in an hour

South Africa's Naspers annual profit up 72 pct, helped by Tencent stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 22 (Reuters) - South Africa media and e-commerce giant Naspers reported a hefty 72 percent rise in annual profit on Friday, thanks to a strong showing from its Chinese money spinner Tencent. Naspers, which owns about 30 percent of the Chinese technology firm Tencent, said core headline earnings totaled $2.5 billion, or 581 cents per share, in the year ended March compared with $1.5 billion, or 337 cents per share, a year earlier.

Core headline EPS is Naspers’ main profit measure that strips out non-operational and one-off items.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
