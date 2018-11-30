IT Services & Consulting
South Africa's Naspers H1 profit jumps 39 pct

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - South African media and e-commerce giant Naspers reported a 39 percent jump in half-year profit on Friday, thanks to a strong performance in its investment in China’s Tencent.

Naspers, which owns about a third of Tencent, said core headline earnings came in at $1.7 billion, or 385 cents per share, in the six months ended September compared with $1.2 billion, or 277 cents per share, a year earlier.

Core headline EPS is Naspers’ main profit measure that strips out non-operational and one-off items.

