UPDATE 1-South Africa's Naspers reports 65 pct jump in H1 profit
November 29, 2017 / 1:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Naspers reports 65 pct jump in H1 profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, company comment)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Africa’s biggest company by market value, Naspers, reported a 65 percent jump in first-half profit on Wednesday, boosted by internet businesses that include the largest stake in China’s Tencent Holdings .

Cape Town-based Naspers, which owns about a third of the Chinese internet company, said headline earnings rose to $1.5 billion, or 350 cents per share, from $914 million, or 212 cents per share.

Headline earnings per share (EPS) is Naspers’ main profit measure that strips out non-operational and one-off items.

Its internet division contributed 77 percent of Naspers’ revenue, up from 72 percent a year earlier.

“Robust growth saw internet revenues increasing 42 percent year on year to $6.9 billion,” the company said.

“Boosted by classifieds and another exceptional performance by Tencent, trading profit for the internet segment was $1.8 billion up 47 percent year on year,” it said.

The share price of Naspers, which also has stakes in Germany’s Delivery Hero, Russia’s Mail.ru and India’s Flipkart (IPO-FLPK.N), has doubled this year buoyed by Tencent’s sharp climb.

Naspers shares were up 0.3 percent at 3,790 rand at 1324 GMT versus a 0.5 percent rise in the JSE’s benchmark Top 40 index . (Reporting by TJ Strydom, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
