Naspers' unit Multichoice concerned about Tanzania suspension notice

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Multichoice, the unit of South Africa’s Naspers, said on Wednesday it was concerned that Tanzania’s telecommunications regulator planned to suspend its services over a matter that was pending at the Fair Competition Tribunal.

A notice issued by Tanzania’s Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) said Multichoice had been instructed in June not to carry free-to-air channels, but the de facto Africa pay-TV monopoly had persisted in doing so. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by James Macharia)