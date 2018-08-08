FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 3:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Naspers' unit Multichoice concerned about Tanzania suspension notice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Multichoice, the unit of South Africa’s Naspers, said on Wednesday it was concerned that Tanzania’s telecommunications regulator planned to suspend its services over a matter that was pending at the Fair Competition Tribunal.

A notice issued by Tanzania’s Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) said Multichoice had been instructed in June not to carry free-to-air channels, but the de facto Africa pay-TV monopoly had persisted in doing so. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by James Macharia)

