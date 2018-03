JOHANNESBURG, March 22 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Naspers said on Thursday it would sell 2 percent of its shares in China’s Tencent Holdings to reinforce its balance sheet and to accelerate growth, sending its shares down 3 percent.

Naspers, which owns a third of the fast-growing Chinese company, said it planned to sell 190 million Tencent shares reducing its stake to 31.2 percent.

Naspers shares fell 3.21 percent to 3,348 rand by 0907 GMT.