May 13, 2020 / 6:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nassau County, New York, wage freeze upheld - U.S. appeals court

Jonathan Stempel

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld a Nassau County, New York, control board’s 2011 wage freeze on county employees, calling it a reasonable and necessary means that addressed a fiscal emergency.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected an appeal by several unions and union leaders representing most employees affected by the one-year freeze, which was imposed by the Nassau County Interim Finance Authority (“NIFA”).

