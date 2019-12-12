Westlaw News
December 12, 2019 / 2:08 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Judge won’t dismiss patent suit over Natera’s kidney transplant rejection test

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A patent infringement lawsuit by Stanford University and licensee CareDx Inc against genetic testing company Natera Inc survived a motion to dismiss on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Delaware.

The complaint, filed in March, accuses Natera of infringing two patents on a blood test that uses cell-free DNA to detect the rejection of a transplanted organ. CareDx uses the technology in its AlloSure blood test for monitoring kidney transplants. Natera began marketing a similar test this year, referred to in the complaint as the Natera Kidney Transplant Rejection Test.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PAKGKa

