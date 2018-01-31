FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 5:25 PM / in 4 hours

Hezbollah vows to defend Lebanon's "oil and gas rights"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Hezbollah pledged on Wednesday to confront any threats to the country’s “oil and gas rights” after Israeli comments urging firms not to bid on a Lebanese offshore energy tender.

“We confirm again our firm and honest position to decisively confront any assault on our oil and gas rights, and protect (Lebanon‘s) wealth,” the Iran-backed Shi‘ite political and military movement said in a statement.

Israel described as “very provocative” a Lebanese offshore oil and gas exploration tender in disputed territory on the countries’ maritime border. Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said the comments were one of several “threatening messages” from Israel in recent days. (Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Catherine Evans)

