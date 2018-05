BEIRUT, May 29 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s energy minister said the search for the country’s first oil and gas reserves began on Tuesday, after authorities approved an exploration plan submitted by a consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek.

Energy and Water Minister Cesar Abi Khalil also said in a televised statement that he hoped Lebanon would launch a second offshore licensing round by the end of 2018 or early 2019. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Mark Potter)